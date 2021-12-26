Active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh drop to 1,249

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported another 104 new COVID-19 infections from 28,209 samples in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, taking the State’s tally to 20,76,410.

According to a media bulletin issued on Saturday evening by the State Command Control Room, six districts reported cases in double-digit with Chittoor reporting the highest of 18, followed by 16 in West Godavari, 12 in East Godavari, 11 in Guntur, 10 each in Krishna and Srikakulam districts.

Two districts - Kurnool and Vizianagaram - did not report a single new case, while Prakasam district reported a single new case. As many as 133 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 20,60,672.

The State also reported one fatality from Nellore, taking the toll to 14,489. The State’s active caseload further came down to 1,249. Chittoor district has the highest of 259 active cases, while Kurnool has the lowest of three.

Meanwhile, the woman who tested positive for Omicron in East Godavari district in a video message, reportedly leaked on social media by health workers, said that she was healthy and recovering fast.

In the short message she said she tested negative for COVID-19 in Kuwait on December 17 and she returned to the country on December 19. When she disembarked at Vijayawada airport, RT-PCR test was conducted and she left for her place in East Godavari district.

Later, she was informed that her samples tested positive for COVID-19 and health staff gave medicine to her and she was kept in home isolation. On December 23, she was informed that she tested positive for Omicron.

"Immediately, I received a call from Health Minister Alla Nani, DMHO and others assuring me of all support. Everyone hour health staff are checking my health status. I am completely alright and recovering well," she said.

Omicron patient's health stable

KAKINADA: Health condition of a woman, who tested positive for Omicron, is stable, according to a video leaked on social media. In the video, the woman spoke about her health and facilities being provided by the health department.

She has been getting treatment since December 19 after her arrival at Nedunuri Savaram village in Ainavilli mandal. She tested positive for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test conducted at Gannavaram airport.

Her test results came out positive for Omicron on Thursday night. She went to her home in a car. The woman has been kept under home isolation