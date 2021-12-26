Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy concludes Kadapa visit, extends Christmas greetings

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy concluded his three-day tour of the Kadapa district on Saturday after attending the Christmas Mass at Pulivendula CSI Church along with his family members. He, along with his mother Vijayamma, cut the Christmas cake and released the New Year calendar. He wished all a happy Christmas.

"The preaching of Lord Christ resonate in the hearts of countless people in the world, leading them on the path of righteousness. His life is a message of compassion, harmony and forgiveness. On this blessed day, wishing a Joyous and Merry Christmas to one and all," he said.

Earlier, he inaugurated the CSI Church's New Complex. During his tour of Kadapa and Pulivendula constituency, Jagan had inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several hundred crores worth development projects and welfare programmes.

On the first day of his visit to the district he laid foundation stones for works worth Rs 515 crore in Proddatur Assembly constituency. He also inaugurated YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub, Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kopparthy.

Prominent among them was Century Plyboards India Limited unit at Gopavaram of Badvel Assembly constituency, being set up with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore. The unit will provide direct employment to 2,500 people and indirect employment to over 5,000.

On day two, he laid the foundation stone for the Rs 110.38 crore Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited unit at Pulivendula. The unit will generate employment for 2,112 people initially.