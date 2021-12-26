STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AT Agraharam Road in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur gets Rs 11 crore for extension

Published: 26th December 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Motorists dread at a stretch of road at AT Agraharam in Guntur

Motorists dread at a stretch of road at AT Agraharam in Guntur. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A sum of Rs 11 crore has been allocated to extend AT Agraharam Main Road in the city as it is currently is in a very poor condition. According to the proposed plans, the road will be extended upto 80 feet. 

Under the instructions of Guntur Mayor, every corporator is regularly visiting their respective wards to identify the issues at the ground-level and interact with the people.  Most of the complaints they receive are regarding the condition of the roads. During the recent council meeting, all the members raised this issue.

So, the Mayor instructed the officials to expedite works and finish them as soon as possible. The corporator of 30th division, Venkata Reddy, said the GMC Council has sanctioned Rs 11 crore for the extension and Rs 19 lakh for the repair of other roads in the area.

