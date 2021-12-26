BJP dares Andhra Pradesh government for debate on development

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP is making elaborate arrangements for its public meeting scheduled in Vijayawada on December 28 to oppose the 'anti-people' policies and decisions of the YSR Congress government. Party State president Somu Veerraju and national secretary and State in-charge Sunil Deodhar inspected the arrangements on Saturday.

Earlier, speaking after paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, the BJP leaders alleged the YSRC government is adopting an ‘anti-Hindu’ attitude, and claimed that the ruling party is encouraging religious conversions.

Sunil Deodhar demanded that Home Minister M Sucharita resign as she won the election on an SC ticket even when she is a Christian. He said every church in the State should be registered. Deodhar claimed that the ruling party is deceiving Hindus and asserted that once the BJP comes to power it will bring an anti-religious conversion bill. "The BJP is the only real secular party in the country," he said.

Party state president Somu Veeraju said in the present regime, Hindu temples in the state were attacked but not a single case was registered. Demanding that the government stop constructing churches with its funds, he announced that the BJP will wage a legal battle against the government for giving honorariums to pastors.

Stating that they are ready for debates on the development that took place in the State, he said the BJP will expose those resorting to blackmail politics. He dared both Jagan and Chandrababu Naidu for a public debate on the development and welfare besides on their ‘U turns’ on several promises such as the total prohibition of liquor.