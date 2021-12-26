STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP dares Andhra Pradesh government for debate on development

Party State president Somu Veerraju and national secretary and State in-charge Sunil Deodhar inspected the arrangements on Saturday for the Vijayawada public meeting.

Published: 26th December 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP is making elaborate arrangements for its public meeting scheduled in Vijayawada on December 28 to oppose the 'anti-people' policies and decisions of the YSR Congress government. Party State president Somu Veerraju and national secretary and State in-charge Sunil Deodhar inspected the arrangements on Saturday.

Earlier, speaking after paying tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, the BJP leaders alleged the YSRC government is adopting an ‘anti-Hindu’ attitude, and claimed that the ruling party is encouraging religious conversions.

Sunil Deodhar demanded that Home Minister M Sucharita resign as she won the election on an SC ticket even when she is a Christian. He said every church in the State should be registered. Deodhar claimed that the ruling party is deceiving Hindus and asserted that once the BJP comes to power it will bring an anti-religious conversion bill. "The BJP is the only real secular party in the country," he said.

Party state president Somu Veeraju said in the present regime, Hindu temples in the state were attacked but not a single case was registered. Demanding that the government stop constructing churches with its funds, he announced that the BJP will wage a legal battle against the government for giving honorariums to pastors.

Stating that they are ready for debates on the development that took place in the State, he said the BJP will expose those resorting to blackmail politics. He dared both Jagan and Chandrababu Naidu for a public debate on the development and welfare besides on their ‘U turns’ on several promises such as the total prohibition of liquor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP YSR Congress Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp