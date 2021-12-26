Four inter-state thieves held for burglaries in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Puttur police arrested an inter-state gang of four members involved in thefts in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Police have recovered 145 grams of gold, five motorbikes and two cars worth Rs 17.30 lakh from their possession.

According to Puttur DSP Y Yaswanth, a team led by Puttur SI E Ramanjaneyulu conducted vehicular checkings at Kanam Mitta on Puttur-Nagari Road in Puttur mandal on Friday evening. "After noticing that vehicles were being checked, the accused tried to escape from the police. However, the team intercepted the vehicle and took the four accused into their custody and interrogated them," the DSP said.

The accused, identified as A Narayana Murthy, Pawan Kumar, Tej Kumar and K Prathap, hailed from Chittoor district. The accused have stolen cash and valuable ornaments under two police station limits in Chittoor district and also in Kolar, Hospet and Jigani police station limits.