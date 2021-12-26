STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 30k visit temple on day 1 of relinquishment 

Bhavani devotees began the process of deeksha viramana (relinquishment) by offering coconuts to Homagundam, a pit for sacrificial offering, arranged near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam. 

Published: 26th December 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day Bhavani deeksha relinquishment began on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri with a large number of devotees taking a holy dip in the River Krishna since early Saturday morning. 

The temple priests and officials performed vigneswara puja and lit the Homagundam,  marking the commencement of Bhavani deeksha relinquishment. According to the temple officials, more than 30,000 devotees visited the temple and offered prayers on the first day of the Bhavani deeksha. 

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, temple executive officer D Brahmaramba reiterated that the temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the deeksha relinquishment. She said five queue lines have been arranged for devotees from Vinayaka Temple on Canal Road to Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri. The devotees are allowed to have darshanam for free. She informed that special teams have been formed to ensure hassle-free darshan and giri pradakshina for the devotees. “We are expecting devotee rush from Sunday as more devotees arrived the city on Saturday,”  the EO told TNIE. 

She also said arrangements have been made to provide free prasadams such as pulihora, laddu and daddojanam. “Measures were taken to prepare at least 5 lakh laddus every day to meet the demand,” she added. The EO also inspected the arrangements and interacted with devotees over the facilities being provided to them.

