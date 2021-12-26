STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police enforce Covid norms in Kurnool dist 

Moreover,  people from Telanagana regularly visit Kurnool Government General Hospital along with Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Published: 26th December 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In view of the State reporting Omicron cases, Kurnool officials are on high alert as the district is connected with various national highways. Moreover,  people from Telanagana regularly visit Kurnool Government General Hospital along with Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The officials have yet again started special drives to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour. Police have booked 136 cases, including pedestrians for not wearing face masks and imposed Rs 13,600 fines in the last 24 hour span. So far, the police have imposed Rs 3,43,69,250 fines on 4,50,312 people since June 23, 2020. 

Kurnool GGH deputy superintendent Dr C Prabhakar Reddy said with the regular visit of non-local people there is a chance of spread of the new variant of coronavirus in the district. Meanwhile, Collector P Koteswara Rao instructed the officials to strictly implement Covid-19 regulations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp