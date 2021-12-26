Police enforce Covid norms in Kurnool dist 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In view of the State reporting Omicron cases, Kurnool officials are on high alert as the district is connected with various national highways. Moreover, people from Telanagana regularly visit Kurnool Government General Hospital along with Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The officials have yet again started special drives to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour. Police have booked 136 cases, including pedestrians for not wearing face masks and imposed Rs 13,600 fines in the last 24 hour span. So far, the police have imposed Rs 3,43,69,250 fines on 4,50,312 people since June 23, 2020.

Kurnool GGH deputy superintendent Dr C Prabhakar Reddy said with the regular visit of non-local people there is a chance of spread of the new variant of coronavirus in the district. Meanwhile, Collector P Koteswara Rao instructed the officials to strictly implement Covid-19 regulations.