Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam EO asks officials to speed up ghat road restoration works 

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The restoration works for ghat roads and Srivari Mettu should be completed soon to avoid traffic woes of pilgrims said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

During a virtual review meeting on Saturday, the EO directed the officials to use speed guns and speed breakers to control speeding vehicles and also penalise violators. He also said the geological and topography survey reports by Gurgaon based Bhumi Developers done through drones should be submitted before January 10.

These reports should be sent to the experts of Amrita University for their advice, he added. Later, the EO reviewed the extension of first ghat road into four lanes.