Tirupati educator Thahasunnisa Begum transforms lives of 25 kids with interactive classes

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Noticing school dropouts roaming the streets in worn-out clothes made 47-year-old Thahasunnisa Begum decide to bring those children closer to education. A short walk away from Anna Rao Circle, among the concrete buildings abutting Malwadi Gundam stream, are some thatched houses where 38 ST families, who are deprived of even basic amenities, live.

"The parents of these children are all daily wagers, who never had the luxury of a fixed job or salary. As a result, their kids are not conditioned to regular schooling. They are always vulnerable to vices given their abnormal surroundings," said Begum, the educator.

Begum first started taking interactive classes every day to these students' homes last one-and-half-year ago. Every day, between 5 and 7 pm, Begum and a few of her friends conduct tuition classes for 25 children in the colony.

The COVID-19 pandemic made their lives even more difficult as parents lost livelihood and their savings dried up. "It was awkward during the initial days as many of the parents and children turned down the idea when I offered to teach and educate their children. During the lockdown, I used to distribute food and essential items to these households in order to get the kids accustomed to me," she said.

Among the children, many are malnourished, and lacked oral and basic hygiene. Their basic subject knowledge is naught. "So, I used to distribute toothpastes and brushes, bath and detergent soaps and celebrate their birthdays and present dresses on special occasions for making them sit and listen to my classes," she explained.

Begum said that she teaches children of all ages between classes 3 to 8. "We teach them languages and motivate them to attend classes daily. All of them are now attending regular classes at a nearby government school," Begum added.

"As a mother, now I am happy that my two children are regularly going to school. They made rapid progress in learning the subjects with the help of tuition sessions conducted by Thahasunnisa Begum and her friends," said Polamma, a resident of the colony.

On Sundays, Begum and the group conduct yoga and meditation classes for the children to bolster their physical and mental strength. For the children to make further strides, Begum has requested like-minded people, who can teach science to join her group.