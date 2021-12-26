STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two miscreants attempt robbery at ex-IGP’s house

They entered into our house by introducing themselves as ward secretaries and inquired about Covid vaccination.

Published: 26th December 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two unidentified thieves attempted to rob the house of retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) T Yoganand at Kanuru on Saturday around 2 pm. According to Penamalur police, the burglars barged into the house located at Teachers Colony in Tulasi Nagar and threatened Yoganand’s parents T Venkata Tatha Rao (76) and Swarna Kumari (70) at knife point to handover the cash and gold ornaments. 

When the couple tried to resist the robbery, one of them tried to suffocate Tatha Rao with a pillow, after which he to fell on the ground. Their servant Sathipandu came on hearing Tatha Rao scream for help. Following this, the robbers escaped from the house. 

They entered into our house by introducing themselves as ward secretaries and inquired about Covid vaccination. When I refused to give the valuables, they tied us to the chair and also tried to kill me by suffocating me with a pillow,” Tatha Rao said in his complaint. 

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered with Penamalur police station. Vijayawada commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the house. Investigation is underway to trace the accused.

