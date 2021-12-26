Two more test positive for Omicron COVID variant in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of Omicron cases in the State has increased to six with two more foreign returnees testing positive for the new coronavirus variant.

Dr G Hymavathi, Director of Public Health, said a 48-year-old man returned to Ongole from South Africa on December 16 via Hyderabad. When he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 19, his samples were sent to the CCMB in Hyderabad for genome sequencing. On Saturday night, the result came out positive for Omicron.

"The foreign returnee is in quarantine under the close observation of the health department. All his primary and secondary contacts have tested negative," she said. In the second case, a 51-year-old man returned to Anantapur from the UK via Bengaluru on December 18.

67 international travellers tested positive so far

He tested positive on December 21 and his samples were sent to the CCMB for genome sequencing. His test results also came out positive for Omicron. The UK returnee has been kept under quarantine. All his primary and secondary contacts tested negative. In all, 67 international travellers and 12 of their contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. All their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, Dr Hymavathi said.

A 34-year-old man who returned to Vizianagaram from Ireland, was the first to test positive for Omicron in the State on December 12. The second Omicron case emerged from Tirupati with a 39-year-old woman, who returned from Kenya, testing positive. Third and fourth cases were reported from East Godavari and Visakhapantam.