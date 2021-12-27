STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

8.5 lakh beneficiaries avail OTS scheme so far

The twin Godavari districts topped the table with more than one lakh beneficiaries opting for the scheme.

Published: 27th December 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There has been a gradual increase in the number of beneficiaries opting for the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. Till Thursday, 8.46 lakh beneficiaries availed the scheme, according to data available with the housing department.The government rolled out the scheme, under which 52 lakh beneficiaries have been identified, to provide the residents permanent rights over houses constructed under different programmes from 1983 to 2011. 

The twin Godavari districts topped the table with more than one lakh beneficiaries opting for the scheme. While 1.17 lakh enrolled in East Godavari district, 1.05 lakh opted for the OTS in West Godavari. Kadapa stood at the bottom of the table as only 20,579 beneficiaries had enrolled till Thursday.

The officials said that there was a good response from the beneficiaries who can pass down the property to their next generations as an asset, can avail bank loans or sell the property at market price without any hiccups once they get the registered title.Except in areas where the land cost is too low, like in tribal habitations, all the remaining beneficiaries will be enrolled in the scheme as the government is providing them the land rights at a nominal cost, they added.

Out of the total 51.85 lakh beneficiaries, 40 lakh who availed loans from the AP Housing Board Corporation and are yet to clear the dues can opt for the scheme by paying Rs 10,000 in villages, Rs 15,000 in municipalities and Rs 20,000 in municipal corporations. People who constructed houses in the government allotted lands on their own can avail the registration by paying just Rs 10.

Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju told TNIE that beneficiaries will come forward to avail the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku in the days to come as the government has set Ugadi (April 2) the deadline. “As there are more than three months for the deadline to end, we are hoping that a majority of the beneficiaries will enrol for the scheme,” he said.The minister asserted that the government will not force anyone to register themselves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
One Time Settlement OTS
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp