Ayesha Meera’s parents write to CJI NV Ramana

They urged him to intervene in their daughter’s murder case & render justice

Published: 27th December 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ayesha Meera’s mother weeping during a protest staged at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The parents of Ayesha Meera, the 17-year-old B Pharmacy student who was found murdered in her hostel room in 2007, on Sunday wrote an open letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana seeking his intervention in the murder case. 

They requested the CJI to put an end to their 14-year-long battle for justice by punishing the culprits. “While we live in fear and are running from pillar to post for justice, the culprits are roaming free for the past 14 years. Despite losing hope on all investigation agencies, we still believe that justice will be rendered to us only with the intervention of someone like you, who is constantly trying to safeguard the rights of individuals,” the letter read. 

In the two-page letter, Ayesha’s parents wrote about various incidents of crimes against women reported in the country, and praised the efforts made to ensure justice to the victims and their families by enacting new laws. 

“It really pained us when the police failed to investigate the case properly, which benefitted the accused. If they could have done their investigation without any lapses back in 2007 and 2008, the accused could have been identified and received their punishment. It’s been 14 years since the incident happened, but we never took any step back in the fight hoping that we will get justice one day,” the parents said. 

They explained how the Vijayawada police allegedly sabotaged the probe and made Satyam Babu a scapegoat. “We, teachers by profession, wanted to change in the society by educating our two daughters in order to give a message that everyone should send their girls to schools and colleges.”

