STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cop suspended for selling lands using forged papers

The SP added that action would be taken against the officers of other departments who cooperated with the cop. 

Published: 27th December 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu on Sunday suspended a head constable attached to MR Palle police station for cheating the public. The cop, K Naga Sekhar Reddy, allegedly sold lands in Peruru panchayat using forged documents Preliminary investigations revealed that Sekhar Reddy had indeed cheated people and as a result  departmental action was necessitated against him on the orders of the SP.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP warned of stern action against those cheating and misusing their power. Appala Naidu told police personnel that their uniform should be used to serve people and appealed to them not to take advantage of it to cheat the public. The SP added that action would be taken against the officers of other departments who cooperated with the cop. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suspended constable cheating forged documents
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp