Cop suspended for selling lands using forged papers

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu on Sunday suspended a head constable attached to MR Palle police station for cheating the public. The cop, K Naga Sekhar Reddy, allegedly sold lands in Peruru panchayat using forged documents Preliminary investigations revealed that Sekhar Reddy had indeed cheated people and as a result departmental action was necessitated against him on the orders of the SP.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP warned of stern action against those cheating and misusing their power. Appala Naidu told police personnel that their uniform should be used to serve people and appealed to them not to take advantage of it to cheat the public. The SP added that action would be taken against the officers of other departments who cooperated with the cop.