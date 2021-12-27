Guntur admin to develop parks with Rs 2.26 crore

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The lack of enough green spaces and parks has been a major problem for Guntur citizens for a long time. To improve this, the new council under the leadership of Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu has taken up special measures to develop the parks and provide enough lung space for the citizens.

A team of urban planners from the United Nations Human Settlement Programme recently conducted a survey to assess various aspects of development in the city. The survey revealed that only 45 per cent of the city’s population has access to organised public parks.

As many as 28 parks are present in the city under the GMC limits. However, due to negligence of the officials for the past 10 years, only 10 parks are barely functioning. As soon as the new council was formed, the Mayor instructed the officials to take immediate measures to develop parks.

As a part of it, Rs 2.26 crore has been allotted to construct new parks in Shanti Nagar and RTC Colony with Rs 1.41 crore and take up renovation works at parks in Postal Colony, Balaji Nagar, Old Guntur and Palakaluru Road with Rs 85 lakh. GMC officials will also take action for proper maintenance of renovated parks in coordination with the walking associations in the city.