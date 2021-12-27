Hold society’s well-being above all: CJI to lawyers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said advocates must play a vital role in enhancing the image and prestige of the Indian judicial system.Interacting with lawyers at a programme organised by the High Court Bar Association and the State Bar Council on the premises of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Sunday, Justice Ramana said lawyers have to play a key role in protecting the civil rights of people.

“They should be the guiding force of the society and hold the well-being of people above all,” he said. On the occasion, he assured all that he will take action on the vacancies, including those of judges, in the State High Court. Justice NV Ramana said after becoming the Chief Justice of India he wanted to meet people of both the Telugu States, but couldn’t due to the Covid pandemic. He thanked everyone for their affection and concern. “I am not a celebrity and one among the people of the region.”

Cautioning judges and advocates against the Covid pandemic, he advised them to take every precaution and wear masks. On the occasion, he and his wife were felicitated by the Bar Association and Bar Council.Supreme Court judges Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao, Justice PS Narasimha, Justice JK Maheshwari, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and others were present.

Earlier, the CJI attended the Judicial Officers’ conference organised by the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district. The objective of the conference was to bring all judicial officers under one roof and elicit their suggestions on various legal aspects, as they work at the grass-root level of the judicial system.

Later, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan hosted high tea in honour of the CJI at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife Bharathi, Supreme Court judges and AP High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra also attended the programme.

‘Court proceedings must be in mother tongue’

Before concluding his three-day visit to the State, Justice Ramana participated in the felicitation programme organised by Bezawada Bar Association. There, he reiterated the need for court proceedings in mother tongue and colloquial languages so that all petitioners can understand the proceedings