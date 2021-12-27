Javadekar to chair BJP’s Praja Agraha Sabha tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar will be the chief guest at the ‘Praja Agraha Sabha’ being organised by the BJP in Vijayawada on Tuesday to confront the YSRC government about its failures and ‘anti-people’ policies.

Disclosing the same to media persons on Sunday, BJP leader and MLC PVN Madhav said those who are facing problems from the State government are invited to attend the meeting, and claimed that almost all sections of the society are facing problems from the government in one manner or another.

He said the State government’s irresponsible policies and clueless measures deteriorated the State’s economy. “It has become more dependent on borrowing instead of creating revenue generating avenues. Even CAG has objected to the State’s financial management,” Madhav added.

Expressing concern over the increasing migration and industrialists shifting their base to other States, he remarked: “The State government unnecessarily interfered in the cinema issues. Why is it targeting only specific movie theatres using one pretext or another? Due to this attitude of the government, thousands dependent on the film industry are being subjected to severe problems.”