Majority not a defence to act arbitrarily: CJI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A popular majority is not a defence for arbitrary actions taken by a government, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said here on Sunday. “Every action is mandatorily required to comply with the Constitution. If the judiciary does not have the power of judicial review, then the functioning of democracy in this country would be unthinkable,” he said, while delivering the Sri Lavu Venkateswarlu 5th Endowment Lecture at Siddhartha College in the city.

He said the concept of separation of powers cannot be utilised to restrict the scope of judicial review. “This concept only protects bona fide and legitimate actions. It is required that the legislative and executive wings recognise their limits under the Constitution to ensure smooth working of the democracy,” he observed.

Justice NV Ramana touches the feet of

Lavu Nagendramma, wife of Lavu

Venkateswarlu, at an endowment lecture

in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

Pointing out that the power of judicial review is often sought to be branded as judicial overreach, he said such generalisations are misguided. “The Constitution created three co-equal organs, namely the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. It is in this context that the judiciary has been given the role of reviewing the legality of steps taken by the other two,” he said.

Defending the collegium system, he said it is nowadays fashionable to reiterate phrases such as ‘judges are themselves appointing judges’. “I consider this to be one of the widely propagated myths. The fact is the judiciary is merely one of the many players involved in the process. Many authorities are involved, including the Union Law Ministry, State governments, Governor, High Court collegia, Intelligence Bureau, and lastly, the topmost executive, who all are designated to examine the suitability of a candidate. I am sad to note that the well-informed also propagate the aforesaid notion. After all, this narrative suits certain sections,” he felt.

On the rise in attacks on judges, the CJI said he highlighted it multiple times. “In recent times, physical attacks on judicial officers are on the rise. At times, there are also concerted campaigns in print and social media against judges if parties do not get a favourable order. These attacks appear to be sponsored and synchronised,” he said and emphasised that the law enforcing agencies, particularly the specialised agencies, need to deal with such malicious attacks effectively.

“It is unfortunate that unless the court interferes and passes orders, the authorities generally do not proceed with the investigation. The governments are expected and duty-bound to create a secure environment so that the judges and judicial officers can function fearlessly,” he said.

Justice Ramana said another aspect which affects the fair functioning and independence of judiciary is the rising number of media trials. It may be pertinent to note here that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has ordered a CBI inquiry into the derogatory social media posts on judiciary. “New media tools have enormous amplifying ability but appear to be incapable of distinguishing between right and wrong, good and bad and real and fake. Media trials cannot be a guiding factor in deciding cases,” the CJI opined.

On the absence of a well-considered legislation, Justice Ramana said the minimum that is expected out of the legislature while drafting laws is that they abide by Constitutional principles. “While making laws, they must also think of providing effective remedies for issues which may arise out of the law. But these principles seemingly are being ignored,” he observed.

Further, he pointed out that lack of foresight in legislating can directly result in the clogging of courts and cited the example of the introduction of the Bihar Prohibition Act, 2016, which resulted in the High Court being clogged with bail applications. Because of this, a simple bail application takes one year to be disposed of, he said.

On the non-cooperative executive, the CJI said courts do not have the power of the purse or the sword. “Court orders are only good when they get executed. The executive needs to assist and cooperate for the rule of law to prevail in the nation. However, there appears to be a growing tendency to disregard, and even disrespect court orders by the executive. One ought to remember that ensuring justice is not the responsibility of the judiciary alone,” he opined.

Justice Ramana said there is a need to liberate the institution of public prosecutors. Total independence must be granted to them and to make them answerable only to the courts, he suggested.“Historically, prosecutors in India have been under the control of the government. Hence, it is not a surprise that they do not act independently. They do nothing to prevent frivolous and non-deserving cases from reaching the courts. Public prosecutors automatically oppose bail applications, without independently applying their mind. They attempt to suppress evidence during trial, which could benefit the accused. A holistic rework needs to be undertaken. In order to insulate public prosecutors, an independent selection committee may be constituted for their appointment,” he said.

Supreme Court Judges Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao, Justice PS Narasimha, Justice JK Maheshwari, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and others were present.