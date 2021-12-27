Police bust fake currency racket, arrest seven with counterfeits of Rs 500 & Rs 200

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur urban police arrested seven people for making and distributing fake currency notes in Medikonduru on Sunday. Addressing a press meet here, Urban SP Arif Hafeez informed that three of the accused bought liquor from a store in Medikonduru on December 22 and paid the bill.

The store owner observed the notes closely and found them to be fake. He immediately informed the police.Under the instructions of South DSP Jessy Prashanthi, the Medikonduru police filed a case and started the investigation. Acting on a tip-off that a few persons were trying to exchange the fake currency notes, the police conducted raids in Perecherla Road on Sunday and arrested three members.

After interrogating them, police arrested the remaining four while they were trying to exchange the fake currency. Six of the accused, identified as Venkata Narayana, Srinivasa Rao, Shaik Jhony, Kishore, Srinivas, Ankamma Raju, are from Guntur district while Poorna Chandra Rao is a resident of Kandukuru in Prakasam district.

The police seized fake currency notes of Rs 45.05 lakh face value including 8,178 Rs 500 notes, and 2,080 Rs 200 notes. They also recovered machinery, and material used for printing the fake notes from their possession.