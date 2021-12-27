Radha: Some forces trying to eliminate me, not afraid of threats

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLA Vangaveeti Radha on Sunday made a startling claim that some people conducted recce with an intention to eliminate him.Unveiling a statue of his father Mohana Ranga at Chinnagonnur, Gudlavalleru mandal to mark Ranga’s 33rd death anniversary, Radha said he is not afraid of such threats or those making them.

“I am ready for anything and continue to move among people as the son of Ranga. I urge people to maintain distance from those who conspire against me,” he said. However, he did not reveal who he was suspecting, and said all would be revealed in due course.Though Radha is a TDP symphathiser, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi attended the statue unveiling programme.

Describing Radha as his younger brother, Kodali Nani said though they were in different political parties they continue to be friends. “Radha was in Congress and I was in TDP in the beginning and we continued to be friends despite warnings from our party leadership. Now I am in the YSRC and hope that Radha is in the TDP,” the Minister said.

Asserting that Radha never aspired for positions and cash, Nani recalled that despite the TDP offering him MLC and other posts he joined the party unconditionally and worked for it without contesting from any seat.Likening Radha to pure gold, Nani said there is a small problem with gold as it should be mixed with copper to get a beautiful shape. “I suggested my brother (Radha) to add some copper but he continues to remain pure gold. Despite facing several hardships he is going in the direction of fulfilling the aspirations of his father,” he said.

