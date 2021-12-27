STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State govt not alert to face Omicron threat, says Atchannaidu

Atchannaidu suggested that the government wake up and start taking Omicron preventive measures so as to prevent major loss of life.

Published: 27th December 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader K Atchannaidu has been summoned by Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC regime of neglecting the Covid preventive measures despite the rising threat from Omicron, TDP State president K Atchannaidu expressed concern that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is rather giving priority to his non-stop political vengeance. “Unfortunately, the official machinery is not at all alert even when the Omicron threat is looming large,” he said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the TDP leader said the State government used the official machinery only to serve its political interests in the past two and half years. “The Chief Minister’s inexperience and negligence caused huge loss of life in the first and second waves of the pandemic. Even now, Jagan is not learning from his mistakes,” Atchannaidu remarked.

Atchannaidu suggested that the government wake up and start taking Omicron preventive measures so as to prevent major loss of life. “The Covid restrictions should be enforced strictly and facilities should be provided in hospitals on a war footing. “The TDP leader demanded that the AP government learns from other States where strong preventive measures are being taken to stop the Omicron spread. “AP is fifth in the country in reporting the daily Covid cases,” he said.
 

