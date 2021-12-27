STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two die in separate road accidents in East Godavari

According to Kadiyam police, the deceased, identified as K Nageswara Rao, belonged to Kadiyapulanka. 

Published: 27th December 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 07:44 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 45-year-old person died on the spot when the bike he was travelling on along with his wife at Ippanapadu was hit by a speeding car in Mandapet mandal on Sunday. 

According to police, the deceased, identified as Govindu, was from Chinna Dwarampudi village. His wife Kumari sustained severe injuries and has been shifted to the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram. Govindu was headed to Kajuluru in the district when the accident occurred. Rural SI Sivakrishna is investigating the case. 

In another road mishap, a 62-year-old man was killed in the spot while he was crossing the road near Kadiyapulanka.  According to Kadiyam police, the deceased, identified as K Nageswara Rao, belonged to Kadiyapulanka. 

