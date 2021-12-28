STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
350 women to take part in weightlifting tournament

All India Inter-University Weightlifting Women Championship 2021-22 commenced at Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Monday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All India Inter-University Weightlifting Women Championship 2021-22 commenced at Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Monday. University registrar B Karuna inaugurated the competitions by lightning the lamp and wishing luck to all the contestants. 

Officials said, as many as 350 women weightlifters from about 125 universities from across the country will be participate in the competitions which will be conducted in 10 different categories including women’s 45, 49, 55, 59, 64, 71, 76, 81, 87, and 87+ kgs categories. 

All arrangements are in place for the for four-day event. On the day one, competitions in 45, and 49 kg categories were held. In the 45 kg category, Komal Kohar from Maharshi Dayanand University in Chhattisgarh secured first place, KVL Pavani Kumari from Acharya Nagarjuna University came second and Veena from Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalayam in Chattisgarh secured third place.

In the 49 kg category, Sneha Soren from KIIT University in Bhubaneshwar got first place. Gyaneshwari Yadav from Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalayam came second and Shalu from Kurukshetra University in Haryana secured the third place.

Inter University Weightlifting WOmen Championship Acharya Nagarjuna University
