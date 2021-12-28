Centre disregarding states’ rights: Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury emphasised the need for all non-BJP parties to be on the same page to oppose the BJP-led central government, which is “acting against the federal spirit and disregarding the States’ rights”.

Addressing the 26th State conference of CPI(M) in Tadepalle of Guntur district on Monday, he said under the GST regime, rights and revenue sources of States were compromised and central funds to them too came down.

Yechury reiterated that for the safety and progress of the country, it is paramount to dethrone the Modi Sarkar. In every facet of the present government, capitalist and communal attitude are exposed, he alleged.

The Left leader observed that during the Covid pandemic economic burden on people increased manifold, but corporate entities and stock markets witnessed a boom.

“The recent hate speeches in the sadhu sant meeting in Haridwar exposed the threat being faced by the secular foundation of the country. It has become imperative to wage a united struggle against the Modi sarkar and its monetisation, privatisation and corporatisation policies,” he stressed.