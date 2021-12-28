Distributors, Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister to talk movie ticket prices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film distributors and exhibitors are expected to meet Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Tuesday to discuss movie ticket rates and the ongoing inspections on film theatres by officials.

The meeting comes at a time when the government is cracking the whip against the theatres found violating norms forcing several to down shutters.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Hyderabad, producer Dil Raju said the film fraternity is ready to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other ministers when they get appointments, and hoped that the AP government too will also issue another order on the ticket prices similar to what the Telangana government did.

“As producers, issues such as ticket rates and permission for the fifth show concern us. Similarly, distributors and exhibitors have their own problems, all of which will be taken to the notice of the government,” he added.

He stated that they were informed by the AP government that a committee will be constituted to discuss the issues pertaining to the industry.

“We don’t want to talk about what happened in the past. We will discuss with the government on what can be done for the development of the Telugu cinema,” he said.

He appealed to the film industry not to react on the issue until the outcome of the committee meeting is out.

Committee formed to finalise ticket rates

Following court directions, the government on Monday constituted a committee to finalise movie ticket rates. While Principal Secretary-Home is its chairman, Principal Secretaries of Revenue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Finance departments are its members. From the film industry, V Balarathan (exhibitor), T Sitaram Prasad (distributor) and M Ramadasu (Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce vice-president) are the members