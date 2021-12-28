STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Distributors, Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister to talk movie ticket prices

The meeting comes at a time when the government is cracking the whip against the theatres found violating norms forcing several to down shutters.

Published: 28th December 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film distributors and exhibitors are expected to meet Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Tuesday to discuss movie ticket rates and the ongoing inspections on film theatres by officials.

The meeting comes at a time when the government is cracking the whip against the theatres found violating norms forcing several to down shutters.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Hyderabad, producer Dil Raju said the film fraternity is ready to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other ministers when they get appointments, and hoped that the AP government too will also issue another order on the ticket prices similar to what the Telangana government did.

“As producers, issues such as ticket rates and permission for the fifth show concern us. Similarly, distributors and exhibitors have their own problems, all of which will be taken to the notice of the government,” he added.

He stated that they were informed by the AP government that a committee will be constituted to discuss the issues pertaining to the industry.

“We don’t want to talk about what happened in the past. We will discuss with the government on what can be done for the development of the Telugu cinema,” he said.

He appealed to the film industry not to react on the issue until the outcome of the committee meeting is out.

Committee formed to finalise ticket rates

Following court directions, the government on Monday constituted a committee to finalise movie ticket rates. While Principal Secretary-Home is its chairman, Principal Secretaries of Revenue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Finance departments are its members. From the film industry, V Balarathan (exhibitor), T Sitaram Prasad (distributor) and M Ramadasu (Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce vice-president) are the members

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government cinema tickets regulation Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah Dil Raju Andhra Pradesh cinema ticket prices
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp