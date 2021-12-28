Andhra Pradesh HC asks petitioners to file note on capital pleas' relevance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed petitioners to submit a note on the relevance of the petitions in view of the Governor giving his assent to AP Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Repeal Bill of 2021.

Continuing the hearing on the batch of petitions challenging the two legislations -- The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act 2020 and the Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 -- a three-member division bench headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra directed the petitioners to fill the note in 10 days. Subsequently, it asked the State government to respond on the same.

After examining the note and response, the court will proceed, the bench said and adjourned the case hearing to January 28.

At the same time, it extended the orders issued earlier deeming the status quo is not a hindrance for development activities in Amaravati.

During the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the two legislations on November 22, the court was informed of the government’s decision to withdraw those bills. After the bills were passed in both the Houses of State Legislature, they were sent for the assent of the Governor.

However, as the Governor was indisposed, the hearing in the case was adjourned to December 27.

Earlier, presenting his arguments before the bench, senior advocate Shyam Divan said though the Governor has given his assent to the decentralization repeal bill, there are certain aspects of the petition and some appeals that are still relevant. He urged the court to continue hearing on them.

He said they have noted down the portions of the petitions that are still relevant and explained that as per the master plan, development of Amaravati has to be completed in a set time frame.