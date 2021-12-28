STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh adds 54 new Covid cases, 121 recoveries

No infections in Anantapur,  Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam, West Godavari, Vizianagaram

Published: 28th December 2021

COVID Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State continued to report below one hundred new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday. Andhra Pradesh recorded another 54 new cases from 17,940 samples, taking the tally to 20,76,546. The State has not reported a single Covid death after a long time.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday, only two districts — Chittoor and Visakhapatnam — reported new cases in double-digit. While Chittoor district recorded the highest of 19 new cases, Visakhapatnam reported 13. 

Six districts — Anantapur,  Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam, West Godavari and Vizianagaram — did not report even a single new case, while Kurnool reported one fresh Covid case. 

As many as 121 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 20,60,957. 

The State’s active caseload further came down to 1,099. Chittoor district has the highest of 248 active cases, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of six Covid cases. 

