TDP's Pattabhi alleges fraud in Gangavaram port deal

Pattabhi claimed that the manner in which the YSRC regime sold the port raises doubts of a massive fraud in the whole transaction.

Published: 28th December 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram sought to know why did the State government go for ‘direct sale’ of the profitable Gangavaram port to Adani Ports SEZ Ltd when the Empowered Committee of Secretaries suggested an ‘open bid process’.

Pattabhi said the GO 12 issued on August 23, 2021 revealed that the committee, consisting of six top IAS officers, did not approve the direct sale process straightaway. Recommending open bid as it was beneficial, the Committee said it approved the direct sale on legal advice and the opinion of retired judge Deepak Mishra.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, the TDP leader said if the State government’s share was sold through a tender it would have brought more revenue. Adani Ports bagged the State’s 10.40 per cent stake at just Rs 645.10 crore, he said.

Pattabhi claimed that the manner in which the YSRC regime sold the port raises doubts of massive fraud in the whole transaction. “The government set up the Empowered Committee after already deciding to give away the port through direct sale. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation to the people of the State as to why such a decision was taken,” he demanded to know. The TDP leader said the original concession agreement of the Gangavaram port would be effective till 2058. So, the AP State will be losing all the prospective income from the port for the next 37 years, Pattabhi claimed.

TDP opposes OTS scheme

Leaders and cadres of the TDP on Monday held demonstrations at all district collectorates, except in Srikakulam, opposing the OTS scheme. In Kadapa, the protesters tried to storm into the collectorate in protest against the ‘hurdles’ created for their peaceful demonstration

