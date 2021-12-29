STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 indoor sub-stations coming up in Vijayawada, Guntur soon: AP Central Discom

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said the government is giving full support to the discoms.

Electricity

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Praising the staff of the electricity department for their work during the Covid pandemic and natural calamities, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy assured them that the government, which is likely to take a call on the PRC and related issues soon, is committed to their welfare. 

Addressing the employees at Venue Convention Centre here on the occasion of the second anniversary of APCPDCL on Tuesday, the minister said the employees can take their concerns to the notice of chairpersons and managing directors of the power utilities and the government will give proper direction to the CMDs to look into those issues.

“Electricity being the prime driver of the State’s development, the government considers 24x7 power supply is key in reviving the economic growth and improving the living standards of people.”  He added the utilities saved Rs 2,500 crore by purchasing power at open market and implementing best practices. “No State in the country has achieved such a huge saving for which the Union ministry of power also praised the AP dicoms.” 

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said the government is giving full support to the discoms. APCPDCL CMD J Padma Janardhana Reddy said 16 indoor sub-stations are being built in Vijayawada and Guntur with an estimated cost of Rs 68.12 crore. “As a pilot project, APCPDCL has proposed a 33/11 KV container sub-station, which will be a first in the State, at Gollapudi, Krishna.”

