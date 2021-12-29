Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh go down to 1,073

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 infections yet again crossed the 100-mark in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. The state reported 141 infections from 30,752 samples, taking the tally to 20,76,687.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday evening, six districts reported new cases in double digits. West Godavari reported the highest of 27 cases followed by 26 in Chittoor.

Seven districts reported less than 10 cases each with three districts — Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizinagaram — reporting a single case each. As many as 165 patients recovered in the 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,61,122. The state also reported two fatalities — one each from Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts, after which the toll rose to 14,492. The state’s active caseload came down further to 1,073.