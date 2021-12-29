STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh go down to 1,073

The state reported 141 infections from 30,752 samples, taking the tally to 20,76,687.

Published: 29th December 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Testing, Covid

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 infections yet again crossed the 100-mark in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. The state reported 141 infections from 30,752 samples, taking the tally to 20,76,687.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday evening, six districts reported new cases in double digits. West Godavari reported the highest of 27 cases followed by 26 in Chittoor. 

Seven districts reported less than 10 cases each with three districts — Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizinagaram — reporting a single case each.  As many as 165 patients recovered in the 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 20,61,122. The state also reported two fatalities — one each from Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts, after which the toll rose to 14,492. The state’s active caseload came down further to 1,073. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid cases Andhra Pradesh active Covid cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp