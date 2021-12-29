STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju promises liquor for Rs 70 if party gets one crore votes in Assembly elections

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju accused the Andhra government of selling poor-quality alcohol at high prices to the people.

Published: 29th December 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 08:30 PM

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo | Somu Veerraju Twitter)

By Online Desk

Speaking at a public meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju promised that if the party gets one crore votes in the election (Assembly polls), they will provide liquor for just Rs 70. 

"Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party...we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50," he said.

Somu Veerraju also accused the Andhra government of selling poor-quality alcohol at high prices to the people.

The BJP leader claimed that one crore people in the state are paying higher prices and consuming low-quality liquor.

"It is only in the hands of the people of Andhra Pradesh, their future is in their hands," he added.

'What a shame': KT Rama Rao slams Somu Veerraju over 'liquor statement'

TRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed Somu Veerraju for his statement.

On Twitter, he wrote, "Wah…what a scheme! What a shame. AP BJP stoops to a new low National policy of BJP to supply cheap liquor at ₹50 or is this bumper offer only for states where the desperation is “high”?

"Is it the national policy of the BJP to supply cheap liquor at Rs 50, or is this bumper offer only for states where the desperation is 'high'," asked KTR, who is the son of Telangana Cm K Chandrasekhar Rao.

YS Sharmila takes a dig at both BJP and TRS

Meanwhile, YSR Telangana Party leader and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila also joined the issue by reacting to KTR's tweet.

"BJP is for cheap liquor. TRS is for costly liquor, liquor everywhere, liquor anytime, loot in the name of liquor, make people & youth addictive to liquor. Throw women safety aside, force sell liquor. Liquor next to school, liquor in every village. Blood sucking liquor & leaders," Sharmila tweeted, tagging KTR.

BJP 'non-entity' in Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada meeting a farce: YSRC

Dismissing the State BJP unit as a ‘non-entity’ being operated at present by a few acting as agents of the TDP, YSRC leader and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said there was no significance in the meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. 

Sajjala said those who went to the BJP from the TDP were calling the cards and the entire issue is being remotely operated by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

“They are creating issues when there are none. They condemn the same, which is picked up by others. It is a struggle for survival,” he said.

(With Inputs From ENS and IANS)

