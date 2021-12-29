Andhra Pradesh objects to Telangana's Godavari projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government once again raised objections to the illegal irrigation projects being constructed by Telangana on the Godavari river.

During a video conference on Tuesday with Jal Shakti secretary Pankaj Kumar on the implementation of the ministry’s gazette notification, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma raised objections to the projects that do not have any clearances.

According to sources, the state emphasised the need for implementation of gazette notification for KRMB and GRMB but at the same time said there was no need for submitting DPRs of the projects mentioned in Schedule XI of the AP Reorganization Act.

On the issue of the seed money of Rs 200 crore for each board, the officials from the state expressed their inability to comply with the request, given the economic situation. As there were several unresolved matters between the two states, it was decided to hold the 3rd apex council meet with CMs of both the states, once both AP and TS submit their agendas.