YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI narco test plea rejected 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Pulivendula court on Tuesday denied permission to the CBI for conducting the narco analysis test on Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy, who was arrested in connection with the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

In his testimony, Dastagiri, accused-turned approver in the murder case, has reportedly mentioned the role of Sivashankar Reddy in the murder conspiracy. Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his house in March 2019.

Sivashankar Reddy was arrested by police on November 17 and produced in Pulivendula court. The CBI took him into custody for eight days and questioned him for four days.

Court extends judicial remand of Sunil Yadav, 2 others till January 11

It was alleged that he did not cooperate with the investigating agency. The CBI filed a petition in the court on December 21, seeking permission to conduct the narco analysis test on Sivashankar Reddy. On Tuesday, Sivashankar Reddy, who is lodged in the Kadapa Central Jail, was produced before the court through a video conference and he refused to undergo the narco analysis test. In its order, the court rejected the CBI’s petition.

Meanwhile, Pulivendula court has extended the judicial remand of Sunil Yadav, Uma Shankar and Shankar Reddy, accused in the former minister murder case, till January 11.

On the other hand, M Venkata Krishna Reddy, the personal assistant of Vivekananda Reddy, approached Pulivendula court on Tuesday complaining that he was being pressurised and threatened to give a false testimony by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter and son-in-law. Advocates E Ananta Vara Prasad and Lokeswar Reddy filed the petition in court on his behalf.

Speaking to media persons, the advocates said Krishna Reddy said though their client had lodged complaints with Pulivendula police, Kadapa SP and CBI Director pertaining to the pressure to give false testimony, no action was initiated.

“In the name of questioning, he was subjected to torture and harassment by the CBI and even third-degree measures were used against him. Krishna Reddy has mentioned the name of CBI ASP Ram Singh, who he said has forced him to mention the names of some political leaders, which he refused,” they said.

The advocates further said Krishna Reddy had accused Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter and her husband of being the ones who made CBI sleuths target him to give false testimony. “We have filed a criminal complaint in Pulivendula court. It is expected to come up for hearing in 2-3 days,” they said.