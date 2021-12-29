STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI narco test plea rejected 

Sivashankar Reddy was arrested by police on November 17 and produced in Pulivendula court.

Published: 29th December 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his residence in Pulivendula in March 2019. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Pulivendula court on Tuesday denied permission to the CBI for conducting the narco analysis test on Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy, who was arrested in connection with the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy. 

In his testimony, Dastagiri, accused-turned approver in the murder case, has reportedly mentioned the role of Sivashankar Reddy in the murder conspiracy. Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered in his house in March 2019.

Sivashankar Reddy was arrested by police on November 17 and produced in Pulivendula court. The CBI took him into custody for eight days and questioned him for four days. 

Court extends judicial remand of Sunil Yadav, 2 others till January 11

It was alleged that he did not cooperate with the investigating agency. The CBI filed a petition in the court on December 21, seeking permission to conduct the narco analysis test on Sivashankar Reddy. On Tuesday, Sivashankar Reddy, who is lodged in the Kadapa Central Jail, was produced before the court through a video conference and he refused to undergo the narco analysis test. In its order, the court rejected the CBI’s petition. 

Meanwhile, Pulivendula court has extended the judicial remand of Sunil Yadav, Uma Shankar and Shankar Reddy, accused in the former minister murder case, till January 11.

On the other hand,  M Venkata Krishna Reddy, the personal assistant of Vivekananda Reddy, approached Pulivendula court on Tuesday complaining that he was being pressurised and threatened to give a false testimony by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter and son-in-law. Advocates E Ananta Vara Prasad and Lokeswar Reddy filed the petition in court on his behalf.

Speaking to media persons, the advocates said Krishna Reddy said though their client had lodged complaints with Pulivendula police, Kadapa SP and CBI Director pertaining to the pressure to give false testimony, no action was initiated. 

“In the name of questioning, he was subjected to torture and harassment by the CBI and even third-degree measures were used against him. Krishna Reddy has mentioned the name of CBI ASP Ram Singh, who he said has forced him to mention the names of some political leaders, which he refused,” they said. 

The advocates further said Krishna Reddy had accused Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter and her husband of being the ones who made CBI sleuths target him to give false testimony. “We have filed a criminal complaint in Pulivendula court. It is expected to come up for hearing in 2-3 days,” they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case CBI Kadapa court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp