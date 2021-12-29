STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fitment fixation exercise may end in a few days: Andhra government advisor Sajjala

Stating that there is an unfortunate situation because of Covid, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the government will have to take all issues into consideration and proceed with a balancing approach.

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the ongoing exercise on fitment fixation and the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) implementation may come to a conclusion in two to three days. He reiterated that there will be some growth in the employees’ salaries.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the PRC on Tuesday, Sajjala said there is some delay in the process following the Chief Minister directing the officials to do the exercise in the direction of satisfying the employees.

“Fixing per cent (fitment) is one aspect. But, we have to go through its impact on the exchequer and whether the employees will benefit or not.”The fitment of 14.29 per cent was recommended by the officers’ committee after a thorough exercise.

“However, with the CM directing the officials of the Finance department to work on it again, the exercise is going on now. However, I don’t expect that there will be a huge difference between the two,” he observed.

