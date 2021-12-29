Andhra Pradesh government provides Rs 703 crore to 9.3 lakh left out beneficiaries of schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 703 crore to 9,30,809 eligible beneficiaries under various schemes, who were left out earlier due to various reasons.

M Chamanthi of Krishna district turns

emotional while receiving house patta

from CM Jagan on Tuesday | Express

Speaking after crediting the amount into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, Jagan said his government has been delivering the benefits of various schemes at the doorstep of people unlike the previous regime. As part of the initiative to cover the left out eligible beneficiaries under various schemes, the government will reverify lists twice a year and provide the benefits to them in June and December.

Drawing a comparison between the previous TDP regime and the YSRC government, Jagan said the previous government had tried to minimise the number of beneficiaries of schemes by selecting the eligible people through Janmabhoomi Committees. Unlike the TDP government, the YSRC regime is leaving no stone unturned to extend schemes to a maximum number of people, he said

“We have taken only eligibility as the criterion to extend the benefits. Our government is the only one in the country, which is providing benefits of schemes to all the eligible beneficiaries in a saturation mode.

Thus we are protecting the self-respect of beneficiaries. The government has not compromised on implementing schemes despite facing resource crunch and rise in expenditure,” he asserted.

The TDP regime paid Rs 1,000 as pension till a few months before the polls and the number of pensioners was 39 lakh only, he pointed out.

‘Rs 400 cr spent per month on schemes’

It spent Rs 400 crore per month on implementing social security schemes. “Our government has increased the monthly pension to Rs 2,250 and the number of beneficiaries has gone up to 61 lakh. A total of Rs 1,450 crore is being spent on implementing pension schemes. It has further increased the monthly pension to Rs 2,500 from January 1,” explained.

Listing out the details of newly added beneficiaries under various schemes, Jagan said Rs 470.40 crore was provided to 2,50,929 beneficiaries under the YSR Cheyutha, Rs 7.67 crore to 1,136 under the YSR Aasara, Rs 53.51 crore to 59,661 under the YSR Sunna Vaddi Runalu, Rs 58.89 crore to 2,86,059 under the YSR Rythu Bharosa, Rs 19.92 crore to 31,940 under the Vidya Deevena, Rs 39.82 crore to 43,010 under the Vasathi Deevena, Rs 19.47 crore to 12,983 under the Kapu Nestham, Rs 8.09 crore to 8,080 under the Vahana Mitra, Rs 3.79 crore to 3,788 under the Matsyakara Bharosa, and Rs 1.91 crore to 794 under the Nethanna Nestham.

Apart from these schemes, house pattas are being given to 1,10,986 people, pension cards to 1,51,562, rice cards to 3,07,599 and Aarogyasri cards to 1,14,129, he added. Ministers Dharmana Krishna Das, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad and other officials were present.