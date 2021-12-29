STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC: BJP ‘non-entity’ in Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada meeting a farce

Calling the BJP’s Praja Agraha Sabha a farce, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said the meeting is being organised according to the script and directions of TDP

Published: 29th December 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dismissing the State BJP unit as a ‘non-entity’ being operated at present by a few acting as agents of the TDP, YSRC leader and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said there was no significance in the meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. 

In a brief interaction with media persons on Tuesday evening, he said those who went to the BJP from the TDP were calling the cards and the entire issue is being remotely operated by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. “They are creating issues when there are none. They condemn the same, which is picked up by others. It is a struggle for survival,” he said.

Meanwhile, calling the BJP’s Praja Agraha Sabha a farce, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said the meeting is being organised according to the script and directions of the TDP.  

He flayed BJP leaders for alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan  Reddy is not meeting the people, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured to meet the people only for votes during elections and added that BJP leaders are targeting the Chief Minister only to implement TDP’s agenda

Stating that the BJP should feel ashamed for protesting over liquor prices, the I&PR minister dared the saffron party leaders to speak over the increasing fuel prices as it was their government which is responsible for the increase in fuel and fertiliser prices.  

He further criticised the BJP leaders for targeting the State government over debts and said AP has been taking loans by following Union finance department’s and RBI’s guidelines. He questioned the BJP leaders over debts of the central government and reminded them that they have been increased from Rs 62 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 135 lakh crore at present.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the saffron party, which has no footing in Andhra Pradesh, organised the public meeting in Vijayawadaonly to survive and nothing more. 

