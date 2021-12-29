STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC, TDP reek of dynastic politics, says former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar stressed that the time has come for the people of the state look for an alternative, in the form of the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi.  

Published: 29th December 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:13 AM

Prakash Javadekar with former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari at the ‘Praja Agraha Sabha’ organised by the BJP in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at the YSRC government and its predecessor TDP for failing to complete the Polavaram project even after seven years of obtaining the permit. 

Addressing the ‘Praja Agraha Sabha’ organised by the BJP in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he said he gave permission for the project in a record one month when he was the environment minister. “But today, even after seven years, the project is still under construction,” he said. 

Javadekar added he had given permission for diverting forest lands for the construction of Amaravati, “but today, TDP and its successor YSRC were locking horns over the fate of the capital”.

Stating that both the parties betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh, he said many leaders in the state are out on bail and can go to jail any time. BJP leaders said be it YSRC and TDP in AP, or TRS in Telangana “they all reek of dynastic politics”. 

Presiding over the meeting, party state president Somu Veerraju lambasted the ruling party in the state for its ‘wayward’ administration and maintained that the BJP was equidistant from both the YSRC and the TDP.  

Interestingly, he asked all who ‘drink’ to vote for the saffron party as it will provide cheap liqour for just Rs 70, if not Rs 50. Javadekar also criticised the YSRC government for failing to protect temples, citing Ramathreetham and Antarvedi incidents.

“The welfare schemes being implemented in the state under the name Jagananna this and Jagan that, are in fact the programmes being implemented by Modi Sarkar,” he alleged.  

Javadekar stressed that the time has come for the people of the state look for an alternative, in the form of the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi.  

His speech was interpreted in Telugu by BJP national leader Daggubati Purandeswari.  BJP leaders Swami Parpoornananda, CM Ramesh, YS Chowdary, GVL Narasimha Rao and others also spoke on the occasion.

