STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

30-member team to represent Andhra Pradesh at IndiaSkills

Those emerging victorious in the India skills-2021 nationals will represent the country at the World Skills competitions to be held in Shanghai of China in October, 2022.

Published: 30th December 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy with participants at the inauguration of IndiaSkills competition in Visakhapatnam

IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy with participants at the inauguration of IndiaSkills competition in Visakhapatnam (File photo | G satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-member team from Andhra Pradesh will participate in India skills 2021 nationals to be held from January 6 to 10 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Out of the 30 participants, as many as 20 participants stood in the first two places in the IndiaSkills-2021 Regional Competition-South held in Visakhapatnam, recently.

In all, about 500 candidates will take part in 54 categories of competitions. From Andhra Pradesh, 30 candidates will participate in yoga and 17 other categories. Those emerging victorious in the India skills-2021 nationals will represent the country at the World Skills competitions to be held in Shanghai of China in October, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiaSkills competition WorldSkills competition
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp