30-member team to represent Andhra Pradesh at IndiaSkills

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-member team from Andhra Pradesh will participate in India skills 2021 nationals to be held from January 6 to 10 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Out of the 30 participants, as many as 20 participants stood in the first two places in the IndiaSkills-2021 Regional Competition-South held in Visakhapatnam, recently.

In all, about 500 candidates will take part in 54 categories of competitions. From Andhra Pradesh, 30 candidates will participate in yoga and 17 other categories. Those emerging victorious in the India skills-2021 nationals will represent the country at the World Skills competitions to be held in Shanghai of China in October, 2022.