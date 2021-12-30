STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh active Covid caseload drops to 1,049 after 186 recoveries

163 new cases take tally to 20,76,849; Chittoor has 220 active cases

Published: 30th December 2021 10:15 AM

swab test covid test

Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 infections continued to be above one hundred in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. The State reported 162 new cases from 31,743 samples, taking the tally to 20,76,849. Once again there were no deaths reported.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Wednesday, eight districts reported new cases in double-digit. West Godavari district reported the highest of 30 new cases followed by 22 in East Godavari, 19 in Chittoor, 17 in Guntur and Visakhapatnam, 15 in Krishna, 13 in Srikakulam and 11 in Nellore.

Five districts reported less than 10 cases each with Kurnool reporting the least (1), followed by Vizianagaram (2) and Prakasam (3).  As many as 186 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 20,61,308.

The State’s active caseload came down further to 1,049. Chittoor district has the highest of 220 active cases, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of seven.

