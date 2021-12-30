STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP dancing to Chandrababu Naidu’s tunes, making baseless claims: Sajjala

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he said the BJP is just implementing the agenda of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Published: 30th December 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Advisor to the State government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lambasted the BJP and its leadership for its ‘baseless’ criticism of the YSRC government and reiterated that the saffron party is acting as an agent of the TDP in the State. 

Sajjala said he pitied the BJP for dancing to the tunes of Naidu despite being a national party. On the BJP’s promise to complete Amaravati in three years if voted to power, he sought to know what happened to its earlier resolution of having the State High Court in Kurnool. He demanded that the BJP comes clean on its stand on Visakhapatnam

Sajjala said the BJP demanded special category status for the State when in Opposition in the Centre and came with a special package after coming to power. He slammed the BJP for politicising the special category status and Vizag Steel Plant privatisation despite having the power to take decisions on the issues. 

He lashed out at the TDP for its false propaganda on the OTS scheme though it was clearly mentioned that the scheme is voluntary. He said Naidu is able to spread false propaganda on it due to its nexus with other political parties. He said the Opposition parties are not into constructive criticism and spreading false information on the Capital issue, English medium in schools, OTS, movie tickets and negotiations with employees unions, for political interests.  He flayed BJP leaders for commenting on names of the schemes in the State and said it is common for any government to name their own schemes. 

He said the State government has been implementing all welfare schemes in saturation mode and the commitment and integrity of the Chief Minister can be seen as the State government only a day before released ` 703 crore for the eligible beneficiaries who were earlier not considered for the schemes.

