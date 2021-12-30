Conviction rate rises to 99.53% from 95.71% in Chittoor district

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor Police has succeeded in improving the rate of conviction. The district recorded a conviction rate of 99.53 per cent this year, a rise from 95.71 percent reported last year.

As per police records, the number of major crimes registered this year stood at 2,277, while it was 2,148 in 2020. As many as 62 murder cases were registered in 2021, while it was only 41 during 2020.

Around four ‘murder for gain’ cases were recorded this year, while only one case was recorded last year. There was a slight decrease in ‘attempt to murder cases’ as 52 cases were registered against 53 in the previous year. Around 512 ordinary theft cases were reported at various stations in the district limits this year against 360 registered in the previous year. The rate of recovery in various property loss cases was 81 per cent with police recovering a sum of Rs 8,21,89,492 in cases of property loss involving a sum of Rs 10,13,85,919 in 2021. A total of 446 fatal and 645 non-fatal road accidents were recorded this year.

Crimes against women

There has been a considerable increase in the number of cases registered towards crimes against women in 2021. The number of harassment cases registered were 427 in 2021 whereas it was 328 in 2020. Similarly, 3 cases of dowry murders were registered this year against 2 last year. A total number of 151 cases of crime against SC and STs were recorded in 2021 against 121 in 2020.

Police recorded 34 cases of red sanders smuggling and arrested 174 accused. They seized 2,110 logs weighing 48,636 kg worth Rs 19 crore.