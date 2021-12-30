STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid plays party pooper, no public New Year revelry in Visakhapatnam

The Telugu Talli flyover, BRTS Road and a few other roads will be closed for traffic.

Published: 30th December 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Raising carriers with the Raising Sun.. Sports women sweating at practice of various stretching exercises to improve their fitness at the Golden ray's time of Sun raise at Photothe RK Beach of Vizag

Women working out by carrying each other on their backs at the sunrise in Visakhapatnam beach, Andhra Pradesh (File photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Covid-19 pandemic has played spoilsport once again with the Visakhapatnam city police restricting New Year celebrations for the second consecutive year.

City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said on Wednesday that the Beach Road from Yarada to Bheemili, a favourite spot of New Year revellers, will be closed from 6 pm on Friday. The Telugu Talli flyover, BRTS Road and a few other roads will be closed for traffic.

The Commissioner said police will act tough on bikers speeding through the city on New Year’s Eve. Public gatherings, such as cake cutting in open spaces, have also been banned.

Sinha advised residents to celebrate the New Year from their residences or apartment complexes. DJ parties and musical programmes, too, will not be allowed, the Commissioner said, adding that restaurants and liquor outlets will function as usual. 

The officer said the restrictions are being imposed considering the people’s health and safety. The Commissioner said those who venture out to celebrate in violation of the guidelines will have to usher in the New Year with the police in the police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam New Year celebrations Visakhapatnam police Visakhapatnam New Year parties
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp