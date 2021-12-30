Covid plays party pooper, no public New Year revelry in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Covid-19 pandemic has played spoilsport once again with the Visakhapatnam city police restricting New Year celebrations for the second consecutive year.

City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said on Wednesday that the Beach Road from Yarada to Bheemili, a favourite spot of New Year revellers, will be closed from 6 pm on Friday. The Telugu Talli flyover, BRTS Road and a few other roads will be closed for traffic.

The Commissioner said police will act tough on bikers speeding through the city on New Year’s Eve. Public gatherings, such as cake cutting in open spaces, have also been banned.

Sinha advised residents to celebrate the New Year from their residences or apartment complexes. DJ parties and musical programmes, too, will not be allowed, the Commissioner said, adding that restaurants and liquor outlets will function as usual.

The officer said the restrictions are being imposed considering the people’s health and safety. The Commissioner said those who venture out to celebrate in violation of the guidelines will have to usher in the New Year with the police in the police station.