Andhra CM YS Jagan felicitates shuttler Kidambi Srikanth after World Championship Final appearance

Jagan also announced a cash award of Rs 7 lakh and five acres of land in Tirupati for setting up a badminton academy.

Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi with Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday felicitated badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for becoming the first male shuttler in the country to have won a silver medal at the World Championships. 

Jagan also announced a cash award of Rs 7 lakh and five acres of land in Tirupati for setting up a badminton academy, an official press release said. Srikanth paid a courtesy visit to the CM at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli. 

He won silver in the BWF World Championships 2021 held in Spain from December 12 to 19. He has been working as deputy collector in the government of Andhra Pradesh. Expressing happiness for meeting the Chief Minister, Srikanth said he is very thankful to the CM for being supportive to him.

He thanked the Chief Minister for the announcement of five acres of land in Tirupati for the academy. He said he would strive to win more tournaments in the future and bring fame to the state.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Byreddy Siddarth Reddy handed over the Rs 7 lakh cheque to Srikanth. 

Special Chief Secretary G Saiprasad, SAAP MD N Prabhakar Reddy, SAAP OSD Rama Krishna and Srikanth’s parents Radhamukunda and KVS Krishna were also present.

