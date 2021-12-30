STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kakinada to get 8 urban health centres

Aimed at reducing the burden on Government General Hospital, each health centre to be constructed with Rs 86 lakh.

Published: 30th December 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Government General Hospital in Kakinada (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The National Health Mission has sanctioned eight additional urban health centres to Kakinada with an estimated cost of Rs 6.88 crore to decrease the burden on Government General Hospital in the city. Each health centre will be constructed with Rs 86 lakh.

Due to the lack of sufficient health services in the district, people have to visit the Government General Hospital. Many a time, the hospital will be overcrowded. The district officials brought the issue to the notice of the government. The city will now have a total of13 urban health centres.

