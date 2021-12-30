APSRTC council holds 1st meet, discusses ways to improve passenger amenities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first meeting of the governing council of the APSRTC, held here on Wednesday, discussed the improvements in amenities at bus stations, enhancing the skills of employees, purchase of new buses and other future plans.

APSRTC chairman A Mallikarjuna, MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and members of the executive council attended the meeting and discussed in length the agenda containing 45 issues. The council deliberated on the present revenue and expenditure of RTC and the steps needed to be taken for better maintenance of buses, providing better facilities to passengers and welfare of employees.

The council stated that RTC was relieved of a financial burden after the merger of APSRTC employees in the government. Officials informed that the merger caused a burden of Rs 250 crore a month (Rs 3,000 crore a year) on the government.

The council lauded the services rendered by the staff to people during the pandemic. They recalled that 332 employees succumbed to the virus of the total 10,502 who contracted it. The Council gave valuable suggestions to the employees on the measures to be taken for the improvement of RTC.