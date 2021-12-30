Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju trolled for cheap liquor promise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju has received backlash for his promise to supply cheap liquor to people if the party is voted to power in the state in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at ‘Praja Agraha Sabha’ organised by the BJP in Vijayawada on Tuesday against the YSRC government, Somu urged the people to cast one crore votes to the saffron party in the next Assembly elections and they would provide liquor for just Rs 70. “If we have more revenue surplus, then we will provide liquor for just Rs 50,” the state BJP chief said.

The bizarre promise of Somu was heavily trolled in social media. Several people even questioned if the BJP could bring down the price of liquor to Rs 70 and less, why is it not bringing the price of petrol to Rs 70 per litre from Rs 100.

Coming down heavily on Somu for his promise, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sought to know if reducing the prices of liquor was the national policy of BJP.

“The BJP could not come to power in the state and knowing this well, Somu has made such promise. He might have followed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s script,” he said.

Promise made with a good intention: State BJP chief

Defending his promise made at ‘Praja Agraha Sabha’, state BJP chief Somu Veeraju said he offered cheap liquor keeping the welfare of the poor man in mind. Somu said his promise to decrease the prices of liquor was made with an intention that the poor people would at least give some of their earnings to their families without spending them totally for liquor consumption as he is biased towards the poor people.

‘Cheap liquor promised with welfare of poor in mind’

Taking exception to the cheap liquor promise of Somu, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sake Sailajanath said nothing could be cheaper than that in politics. “Instead of demanding total prohibition, they are ready to encourage cheap liquor to garner power in the state.

The BJP has descended to such a low for votes,” he ridiculed. Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Wah, what a scheme! What a shame! The AP BJP has descended to a new low. Is it the BJP’s national goal to distribute cheap booze at Rs 50, or is this great offer limited to places where desperation is high?”

