ACB books 166 cases against public servants

The ACB announced that it booked 72 cases of trap, 12 for possession of disproportionate assets and 11 others for criminal misconduct.

Published: 31st December 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 09:25 AM

The ACB officials nabbed a sub-registrar officer in Bhadradri in a bribery case.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered 166 cases under various offences against public servants across the state in 2021 from 322 last year. 

In a press note released on Thursday, the ACB announced that it booked 72 cases of trap, 12 for possession of disproportionate assets and 11 others for criminal misconduct. The sleuths made 26 regular enquiries and 45 surprise checks in the government offices. 

Following the trend, the revenue department topped the table with 36 trap cases followed by energy (eight), Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (seven), police (six) and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (five). 

