Andhra Pradesh cops told to keep a close watch on New Year celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of rise in Omicron cases in the country, the AP police have imposed restrictions on New Year celebrations in public places as per the National Health Advisory. However, the timings of liquor shops and bars have been extended by one hour on the eve of New Year.

Director-General of Police D Gautam Sawang has directed Police Commissioners and SPs to step up vigil on star hotels, bars and restaurants and other happening places to ensure that the restrictions on New Year revelry are strictly followed.

“We urge revellers to stay indoors as we are likely to witness the Omicron surge in the coming days. One should understand the situation and celebrate the New Year at home with family members. People should strictly follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour to protect themselves from the virus,” the DGP advised.

Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha has imposed a ban on the New Year celebrations on the Beach Road and at other public places in the city to ensure people’s safety.

Cops to check unbridled celebrations

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata clamped night curfew to restrict unbridled New Year revelry. “We are urging denizens to celebrate the New Year quietly in view of the Omicron threat. We need to celebrate the New Year with responsibility to curb the community spread of the new variant of coronavirus,” the CP said.

As per the advisory issued by Rana, all kinds of gatherings and cultural events have been banned on the New Year-eve. Hotels, restaurants and bars have been directed to operate at 60% capacity. The advisory has also stated that Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of the CrPC will be in force in Vijayawada Police on December 31 night and January 1.

“Restaurants, hotels, shopping malls and clubs should take prior permission to organise the New Year celebrations. Gathering of more than five persons will not be allowed in public places from 9 pm to 6 am,” he said.