Andhra Pradesh, Telangana chief secretaries to meet on January 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs will convene a meeting of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief secretaries on January 12 to discuss several pending issues concerning both states.

Ministry of Home Affairs Under Secretary Lalita T Hedaoo has sent a communication to the concerned states to this effect. The meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Secretary.

Several issues between the two Telugu states that remain unresolved include payment of power dues from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, shifting of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) headquarters, apportionment of assets and liabilities of government corporations, institutions and companies listed in Schedule XI and X of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

It may be recalled here that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in July wrote to the Union government regarding the non-payment of power dues amounting Rs 6,111.88 crore by the Telangana government.

However, the Telangana state government claimed that it has to receive Rs 4,457 crore power dues from Andhra Pradesh.