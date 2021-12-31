Andhra Pradesh HC stays further action against Ashok Gajapathi Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued an interim order staying further action in the case registered by Nellimarla police against MANSAS Trust chairman and former union minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Dealing with the petition filed by the TDP leader, Justice D Ramesh directed the police department to file a counter with full details. The HC posted the hearing to January 27.

Based on a complaint from Ramartheetham Devasthanam executive officer that Ashok Gajapathi Raju had obstructed him from discharging his duties during the foundation laying ceremony for reconstruction of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple. The TDP leader had approached the court seeking dismissal of the case against him.

In another development, herbal medicine maker B Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district on Thursday filed a petition in the High Court complaining that police are hindering the people visiting his village for Covid medicine.

However, refusing urgent hearing in the case, Justice D Ramesh posted it to Friday. In his petition, Anandaiah maintained that he is providing medicine for coronavirus and not for Omicron.

HC asks Vizag collector to appear before court

The High Court on Thursday issued summons to Visakhapatnam Collector to appear before the court and explain why the court order asking him to take measures for preventing any constructions on government lands under Sabbavaram village limits was not implemented.

Dealing with a PIL filed by S Chinna Venkateswarlu, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy directed the Collector to appear before the bench on January 3.